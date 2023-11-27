Open Menu

Butt Karahi Owner Arrested For Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Butt Karahi owner arrested for power theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested the owner of Butt Karahi Tikka on the charges of stealing electricity which was detected by an inspection team of McLeod Road Division of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) here at Luxmi Chowk on Monday.

The company's spokesman told media that the accused was pilfering electricity by hooking wire on the transmission line of LESCO, and operating three air-conditioners (ACs) and also supplying stolen electricity to seven flats. The LESCO authorities have disconnected the illegal connection and got arrested the accused after lodging a case against him with the area police station. The accused has been charged 15,524 units in the form the detection bill.

