Open Menu

Buyers Throng To Landa Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Buyers throng to Landa Bazaars

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) With the advent of winter, a large number of citizens rushed to 'Landa Bazaars' to purchase woollies and warm secondhand and affordable clothes.

All kinds of warm clothes like gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts and jackets are seen hanging in front of shops and stalls situated in different localities. 

Crowds of people, both poor and middle class can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars, besides woollies, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs are up for sale as well.

Chilly weather especially at night for the last fifteen days, forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items in a sudden wave of cold in the city.

Heaps of second-hand quilts, blankets and rugs are also up for sale in the different markets of Sukkur

A visitor Bashir Ahmed said that an almost twenty to fifty percent rise had been observed in the prices of winter clothes compared to last year.

New and expensive clothes were out of our reach due to financial constraints, though it was a difficult task to find suitable clothes for children so they opted to purchase used clothes, another buyer Zahra said.

"Sometimes, we are lucky enough to find new and unused factory items,she added."

The vendors and dealers are doing brisk business as nowadays the demand for their clothes has increased manifold.

Related Topics

Business Poor Sale Sukkur Buy Market

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

1 hour ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

1 hour ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

4 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

5 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

17 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

17 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

17 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

18 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan