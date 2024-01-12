Buyers throng to Landa Bazaars

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) With the advent of winter, a large number of citizens rushed to 'Landa Bazaars' to purchase woollies and warm secondhand and affordable clothes.

All kinds of warm clothes like gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts and jackets are seen hanging in front of shops and stalls situated in different localities.

Crowds of people, both poor and middle class can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars, besides woollies, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs are up for sale as well.

Chilly weather especially at night for the last fifteen days, forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items in a sudden wave of cold in the city.

Heaps of second-hand quilts, blankets and rugs are also up for sale in the different markets of Sukkur.

A visitor Bashir Ahmed said that an almost twenty to fifty percent rise had been observed in the prices of winter clothes compared to last year.

New and expensive clothes were out of our reach due to financial constraints, though it was a difficult task to find suitable clothes for children so they opted to purchase used clothes, another buyer Zahra said.

"Sometimes, we are lucky enough to find new and unused factory items,she added."

The vendors and dealers are doing brisk business as nowadays the demand for their clothes has increased manifold.