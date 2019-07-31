UrduPoint.com
Buying Domestic Products Helps Boost Home Industry: Akbar Ayub

Buying domestic products helps boost home industry: Akbar Ayub

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday said that it was important for the development of local industries to boycott purchasing and using imported goods and items rather utilizing domestic products would strengthen the home industry and boost the country's economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday said that it was important for the development of local industries to boycott purchasing and using imported goods and items rather utilizing domestic products would strengthen the home industry and boost the country's economy.

He was speaking at a seminar organized by Drug Regularity Authority (DRAP) and said that pharmaceutical industry is a reputable enterprise.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (KPPMA) industry has created immense job opportunities for women.

"Government is promoting industrialization and erecting various economic zones for industries development," adding that the zones include Rashakai, Hattar and Dera Draban Economic Zones.

Akbar Ayub maintained that the economic zones would also beat the unemployment issue to a great extent.

He pledged that he would raise voice on every forum for the development and rehabilitation of KPPMA and would soon play a bridge role between the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and office bearers of the KPPMA to consider and address the reservations and issues of the industry.

"We are struggling for the uplift of the industry in the province under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan." the minister said and added that soon Pakistan would be considered with best economy among the other countries with great economies.

Speaking on the occasion, President of KPPMA Maqbool Khan lauded the efforts of C&W Minister for the uplift of province and said that C&W department has now become corruption free due to the reforms and endeavors of minister.

