Buying personal smart phone mandatory for Hajj pilgrims: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Buying personal smart phone has been made mandatory, by Saudi authorities, for intending pilgrims to enable Hajj 2022 aspirants to get permission of offering prayers through mobile Apps, said official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He said intending pilgrims must have personal smart phone before starting journey for Hajj. Saudi government has made mandatory the downloading of two approved mobile applications named "Tawakkalna" and "Eatmarna." Every pilgrim must learn about the usage of these mobile apps as they would have to get permission of visiting the Prophet's mosque and offering prayers through these mobile apps.

Saudi Arabia has launched these mobile app services to facilitate overseas pilgrims in getting Umrah, Hajj and visit permits for Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina through these mobile applications.

The official urged all users of Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications to take the initiative and update the two applications on their mobile app stores before commencing sacred journey.

In Saudi Arabia, there were many local mobile network sellers who ask a pilgrim to buy a Saudi sim. People have to judge the packages that networks were offering and then have to buy one mobile sim for their smart phone. Also the pilgrim can visit a mobile network outlet and get registered and get a sim.