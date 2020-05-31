UrduPoint.com
Buying, Selling Continues Without Following SOP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :After permitting to resume business activities by Sindh govt, people have rushed to the various markets, violating precautionary steps regarding implementation on standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated by the provincial government.

According to a report most of the shops and markets were crowded every day specially weekends but lacking sense of responsibility towards buying and selling regarding safety measures as described by the Sindh govt like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, usage of hand sanitizers to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A trader at Chandni Market said that Majority of People comes to markets for entertainment who did not want to shop and wasting the time and create problems for others, that's why markets usually flooded with people due to short time given by high ups to traders.

He demanded that government increase business hours so that buyers could be entertained by traders in sufficient time.

More Stories From Pakistan

