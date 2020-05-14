Buzdar announces historic development projects for remote area

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced historic package for Wuhawa area saying that 47 small and big development projects would be completed in the area.

The CM announced to build cricket stadium in Wuhawa and rural health centre along with two basic health centres and one civil dispensary would be upgraded, said a handout issued here.

New civil dispensary would be built in Charkan and Irrigation department would launch three development projects there. Handicraft development centre would be set up in the city and family parks would also be constructed in Wuhawa and Kot Qaisarani. Electricity would be provided to Pagali, Pajal and other adjoining villages of Koh-e-Suleman.

The CM vowed that Wuhawa was his second home and would leave no stone unturned in its construction and progress. The C&W department would construct and repair 10 roads in Wuhawa and its entry roads would also be constructed, he added.

Usman Buzdar directed that NHA should ensure early construction and repair of Indus Highway N-55 section from Ramak to DG Khan.

He said the Housing department would set streetlights, provision of water filtration plant and hand pumps in Wuhawa city.

The CM said that police check post would be set up in Lakhni and Rescue 1122 centre would be built on Indus Highway. Police station of Wuhawa would be granted model police station status, the CM said and apprised that early construction of border military police post and Rescue 1122 centre in Chakrota would be ensured. He said that electricity would be provided through solar energy in Wuhawa schools whereas hostels in boys college would be made and girls college would be upgraded up to BS level in Wuhawa.

Usman Buzdar informed that Daanish schools for boys and girls would soon be completed in Kot Qaisarani. He maintained that provision of essential facilities in schools and colleges of Wuhawa would be ensured as well as buses would also be provided.

The CM said that building of town committee would also be built and Wuhawa land record authority centre would be made functional.