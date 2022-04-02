Buzdar announces two months remission to jail inmates

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two-month remission in the imprisonment of inmates in the prisons of the province as a summary has been approved in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two-month remission in the imprisonment of inmates in the prisons of the province as a summary has been approved in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said he made record visits to the jails to inspect the provision of basic facilities to the prisoners, said a handout issued here.

He said that the provision of quality food to the prisoners at the jail's canteens has been ensured. The number of telephones was increased in every jail for easy contact of prisoners with their families.

It is worth mentioning that jails reforms are made during Usman Buzdar's tenure and he took exemplary measures for the welfare of prisons.