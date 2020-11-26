Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

(@fidahassanain)

Both father and son will be released tomorrow from Kot Lakhpat jail at around 2pm to take part in funeral prayer of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days.

The Punjab Chief Minister made this approval after the provincial cabinet sent the draft to him regarding release of both father and son to attend funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

According to the reports, both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz would be released tomorrow afternoon.

The PML-N had earlier applied for a 14-day long parole for both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz but Punjab Chief Minister granted only five-day release on parole.

Begum Shamim Akhtar died in London on Sunday.

She was 89. Arrangements for return of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body, her funeral and burial in Jati Umar were underway. Nawaz Sharif and his sons were not taking part in the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar in Pakistan. A funeral prayer had already been offered in London by Nawaz Sharif and others few people.

According to the reports, the body of Begum Akhar would possibly arrive in Pakistan on Friday.

On other hand, Maryam Nawaz announced her participation in PDM’s Multan rally. According to tv reports, she said that her father had asked her to take part by keeping personal grief aside.

On Sunday, Begum Shamim passed away in London. She was staying with her son former premier with Nawaz Sharif.