Buzdar Approves Funds For 2.5 Families Of Daily Wagers, Laborers In Punjab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:11 PM

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wagers, laborers in Punjab

Punjab government will pay Rs 4,000 to each family of daily wagers and workers during ongoing crisis of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved payment of money among 2.5 million families of daily wagers and laborers , with Rs 4,000 each during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis here on Monday.

The funds announced by the provincial government are separate from the Federal government’s fund for the families during this fight against Coronavirus.

The officials said that the data would be collected through messages, with name and CNIC. The recipients of the funds announced by the provincial government would be other than of those who were covered by Ehsaas program.

