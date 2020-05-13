Buzdar, Asad Umar set example of respect for law: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had set an example of respect for the law by appearing before the Sugar Inquiry Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had set an example of respect for the law by appearing before the Sugar Inquiry Commission.

The minister, in a tweet, said accountability was a fundamental component of democracy. It had been proved practically that in the Naya Pakistan the law was not subservient to individuals, rather the individuals were subservient to the law.

He said such an example of self-accountability could not be found in the past when the investigative agencies were disrespected as the rulers used to come to the inquiry commission with pomp and show. They respected the law according to their own choice as instead of answering the questions asked at the inquiry offices, they would rather question the investigative agencies, he added.