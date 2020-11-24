UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar, Asim Bajwa Discuss Progress On CPEC Projects

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:23 PM

Buzdar, Asim Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projects

Both Chief Minister Buzdar and CPECA Chairman Asim BajwaÂ  have agreed to promote agricultural sector through seed development and research related projects.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa discussed progress on the ongoing projects under the mega economic corridor in the province.

Both sides agreed to promote agricultural sector through seed development and research related projects.

“Around 13,000 acres of land will be utilized for research purpose related to seed development and agriculture,” said Punjab CM Buzdar during the meeting.

CM Buzdar and Asim Bajwa both agreed over construction of China Centre CPEC Tower in Lahore. The CPEC Tower would enable all Pakistani industrialists to get details regarding Chinese industries from under one roof.

Buzdar said that Punjab government would help Chinese investors in establishing industries in the province.

“CPEC has empowered bilateral ties between neighboring countries,” said CM Buzdar.

Chairman board of Investment Pakistan Atif Bukhari, Secretary Board of Investment, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht, Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Development and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

Asim Saleem Bajwa stated that mega economic corridor was highly important in maintaining economic stability in the country. He pointed out that development work on its projects was expedited.

“Completion of CPEC projects will boost Pakistan’s economy,” said Asim Bajwa while highlighting major opportunities existing in agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab China Agriculture CPEC Progress All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gold prices on Tuesday

9 minutes ago

ANP submits motion against closure of educational ..

9 minutes ago

FDA to auction residential, commercial plots

9 minutes ago

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

9 minutes ago

Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy tol ..

9 minutes ago

ICCI calls for unbundling energy sector to promote ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.