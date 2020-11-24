Buzdar, Asim Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projects

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa discussed progress on the ongoing projects under the mega economic corridor in the province.

Both sides agreed to promote agricultural sector through seed development and research related projects.

“Around 13,000 acres of land will be utilized for research purpose related to seed development and agriculture,” said Punjab CM Buzdar during the meeting.

CM Buzdar and Asim Bajwa both agreed over construction of China Centre CPEC Tower in Lahore. The CPEC Tower would enable all Pakistani industrialists to get details regarding Chinese industries from under one roof.

Buzdar said that Punjab government would help Chinese investors in establishing industries in the province.

“CPEC has empowered bilateral ties between neighboring countries,” said CM Buzdar.

Chairman board of Investment Pakistan Atif Bukhari, Secretary Board of Investment, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht, Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Development and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

Asim Saleem Bajwa stated that mega economic corridor was highly important in maintaining economic stability in the country. He pointed out that development work on its projects was expedited.

“Completion of CPEC projects will boost Pakistan’s economy,” said Asim Bajwa while highlighting major opportunities existing in agriculture sector.