Buzdar Asked To Approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussain To Stop JUI-F From Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:36 PM

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussain to stop JUI-F from Azadi March

The sources say Ch Shujat Hussain has good connections with JUI-F Chief.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been given task to persuade Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhy Shujaat Hussain to negotiate with JUI-F’s Chief Fazlur Rehman.

According to media reports, Punjab CM was directed to approach PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat because he had better relations with JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman. They said that CM Buzdar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi following this task of way forward to defuse the JUI-F’s call for the anti-government agitation at the end of this month.

PTI, the source said, has decided to consider recommendations of its political allies and the consultation meetings are expected to begin by the next week.

Both the leaders discussed current intense political situation in the country, especially the planned demonstration by the JUI-F. CM Buzdar also prayed for the health of Chadhar Shujaat Hussain. MNA Chaudhary Salik Hussain and Chaudhary Shafey Hussain were also present there in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that JUIF-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced Oct 27 as Azadi March against the government and will start his protest from Sindh province.

