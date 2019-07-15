UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Assured Full Support To Chairman Senate

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Buzdar assured full support to chairman senate

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met the chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and expressed assurance of full support amid recent political strife over the matter with the opposition

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met the chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and expressed assurance of full support amid recent political strife over the matter with the opposition.

"We stand by Senate's Chairman and will," he said. Responding to a question, he said the government has been examining performance of ministers, and if need arises, portfolios of the ministers could be changed.

He stated that the elected members of Punjab province has full confidence on Chairman Senate and added that opposition no-trust motion against Chairman would be failed.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser held a meeting in Islamabad and expressed their resolve to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the Upper and Lower Houses.

They said that the legislation and parliamentary affairs were being smoothly processed with cooperative atmosphere between upper and lower houses.

