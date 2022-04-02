UrduPoint.com

Buzdar Attends PA Session, Meets MPAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022

Buzdar attends PA session, meets MPAs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday attended the Punjab Assembly session and also met with the Members of the Provincial Assembly to discuss strategy for the success of Ch. Pervaiz Elahi on Chief Minister slot. Former ministers and MPAs welcomed the chief minister on his arrival in Punjab Assembly

Former ministers and MPAs welcomed the chief minister on his arrival in Punjab Assembly.

Usman Buzdar said that he believed in politics of public service and did everything for the development of the province and the prosperity of the people.

Usman Buzdar said that Ch. Pervaiz Elahi will elect Chief Minister with majority.

