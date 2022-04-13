Buzdar calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema and discussed the current political situation and the upcoming election of Punjab chief minister, here on Wednesday.

The Punjab governor said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for the slot of Punjab CM. He said the PTI members of Provincial Assembly would support him during the election.