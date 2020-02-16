Buzdar calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House and discussed different issues including the steps taken by the Federal government for revival and strengthening of the country's economy.

Buzdar condoled with the governor over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political Affairs, Naeemul Haq, who expired on Saturday evening in a local hospital.

The governor said more facilities can be provided to the people through enhanced liaison and cooperation among the provinces.