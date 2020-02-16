UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

Buzdar calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House and discussed different issues including the steps taken by the Federal government for revival and strengthening of the country's economy.

Buzdar condoled with the governor over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political Affairs, Naeemul Haq, who expired on Saturday evening in a local hospital.

The governor said more facilities can be provided to the people through enhanced liaison and cooperation among the provinces.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Sunday Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

6 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from Nation ..

21 minutes ago

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.