Buzdar Chairs Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Finance & Development

Mon 07th October 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting of cabinet standing committee on finance and development to review matters pertaining to different departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting of cabinet standing committee on finance and development to review matters pertaining to different departments.

The meeting also approved reconstitution of standing committee on food Department for commodity financial operation as well as issuance of subsidiary grant during current financial year 2019-20 for Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Usman Buzdar also directed the departments to ensure implementation on financial discipline, and utilize all possible resources to bring transparency in financial matters.

Approval was also given to minutes relating to 16th meeting of cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, secretaries of departments' concerned and other high-officials attended the meeting.

