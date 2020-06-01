Buzdar chairs meeting on upcoming budget

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed the authorities concerned that the next financial year's budgetary priorities and development programmes should be identified and those should be realistic in the wake of prevailing circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed the authorities concerned that the next financial year's budgetary priorities and development programmes should be identified and those should be realistic in the wake of prevailing circumstances.

He was presiding over a meeting on the next financial year's budget here at his office where P&D chairman and finance secretary briefed the participants about the upcoming budget and its ADP (annual development programme).

The CM announced that more resources would be allocated for the health sector due to coronavirus pandemic, adding that social sector development would be given importance. The education, transport, infrastructural development and provision of clean drinking water would be prioritised, he added.

The CM said the provincial government was committed to providing maximum relief to the common man. He said that solid steps be taken to provide facilities to the general public and instead of hiding behind jugglery of figures, the real situation should be projected in the budget. Innovative steps should be introduced to boost economic activities in the province, he stressed. The chief minister ordered for further curtailing unnecessary expenditures, adding that financial discipline and austerity policy be fully concentrated in the next budget.

He said that promotion of public-private partnership based projects was need of the hour and such projects be considered for the next ADP.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, ACS (Urbanisation) and others also attended the meeting.