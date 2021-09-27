Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday condemned the incident of disgracing the statue of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Gwadar

According to official sources, the CM said that the incident had badly hurt the sentiments of all Pakistanis.

He said the attack on Jinnah's statue was amount to attack on Pakistan's ideology.

Usman Buzdar said, "Elements involved in disgracing the statue deserve severe punishment."He further said that the monument associated with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad AliJinnah was dear to every Pakistani.