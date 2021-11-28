Buzdar condemns terrorist attack on check-post

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the check-post in Datta Khail, North Waziristan.

He paid homage to the great sacrifice of two security personals who embraced martyrdom.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of martyrs and said that Shaheed Lance Naik Arif and Naik Rahman got the higher rank of martyrdom. He said that nation would never forget the sacrifices of martyrs and warned that a handful of assailants could not shaken the sheer determination of the nation.