Buzdar condoles death of MNA Pervaiz Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of MNA Pervaiz Malik.

In his message issued here, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved familyand prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grantcourage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.