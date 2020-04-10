Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a condolence message on Friday, he extended sympathies to the Sindh CM and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.