Buzdar Condoles Demise Of Famous Poet Nisar Nasik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:54 PM

Buzdar condoles demise of famous poet Nisar Nasik

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the famous poet and lyricist Nisar Nasik and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the famous poet and lyricist Nisar Nasik and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.He paid tributes to the services of late Nisar Nasik in the field of literature and said that his famous song "Dil Dil Pakistan" is a voice of the whole nation.

