Buzdar condoles demise of famous poet Nisar Nasik

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the famous poet and lyricist Nisar Nasik and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.He paid tributes to the services of late Nisar Nasik in the field of literature and said that his famous song "Dil Dil Pakistan" is a voice of the whole nation.