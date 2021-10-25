Buzdar condoles demise of Nishtat Khan Daha

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday visited residence of late MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha and condoled with members of the family.

Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha died on Saturday following protracted illness.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over death of the veteran politician. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, also, lauded services of Nishat Daha for promotion of democracy. On this occasion, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi was also present.