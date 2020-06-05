UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Condoles With Sardar Rahim Bux Over Death Of His Mother

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday visited village Garhi Chakar of Ghotki district and condoled with Sardar Rahim Bux Buzdar over the demise of his mother

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday visited village Garhi Chakar of Ghotki district and condoled with Sardar Rahim Bux Buzdar over the demise of his mother.

Talking to media persons later CM Buzdar said that 17 districts of Punjab had been affected by the locust swarms and measures were being taken to eliminate the threat with cooperation of Federal government.

While responding to a question he claimed that no other province could match the efforts taken by Punjab government for elimination of locust swarms.

