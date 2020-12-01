UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Congratulates GB CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Buzdar congratulates GB CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Barrister Khalid Khurshid on assuming the charge of chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

The success of the PTI in GB elections was a victory of the agenda of change and new Pakistan, he said adding the elections results had proved that the people fully trust PTI leadership and its policies.

He said the people buried the negative politics of looters as Gilgit Baltistan sided with sincere leadership. The PTI was the most popular party under Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Usman Buzdar expressed the hope that newly elected Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid would work hard for the welfare of the masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

