Buzdar Congratulates People Of Sindh On Culture Day

Buzdar congratulates people of Sindh on culture day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated the people of Sindh on Sindh Culture Day.

In his message issued here, CM said that the culture of Sindh, having colours of love and unity was one of the ancient and unique cultures of the world.

He said "Sindhis are our brothers and sisters."He said that the beauty of Sindhi culture was brotherhood and tolerance and it was reflective of the most splendid civilization of history.

