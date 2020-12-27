Buzdar directs for monitoring edibles prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to continue administrative measures to stabilize the prices of essential commodities besides ensuring their availability to the people at fixed prices.

The chief minister further directed to keep a vigilant eye on the hoarders and profiteers besides launching a crackdown against them. He said that action should be taken against the hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar directed Provincial price Control Committee to strictly monitor the prices of daily use items and utilize all administrative powers for providing the same to the people at fixed rates as well.

He said that timely and effective measures of the government has brought down the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities and provided relief to the people. He warned that illegal increase in prices will not be tolerated.

He further directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers and send the report to the Chief Minister's Office. He said that the profiteers were the culprits of the society as well as of the law. Government will take all possible steps for providing relief to the people. "I will not allow anyone to exploit the people and government will fully protect the interests of the common man" Usman Buzdar asserted.