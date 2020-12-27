UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar Directs For Monitoring Edibles Prices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Buzdar directs for monitoring edibles prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to continue administrative measures to stabilize the prices of essential commodities besides ensuring their availability to the people at fixed prices.

The chief minister further directed to keep a vigilant eye on the hoarders and profiteers besides launching a crackdown against them. He said that action should be taken against the hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar directed Provincial price Control Committee to strictly monitor the prices of daily use items and utilize all administrative powers for providing the same to the people at fixed rates as well.

He said that timely and effective measures of the government has brought down the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities and provided relief to the people. He warned that illegal increase in prices will not be tolerated.

He further directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers and send the report to the Chief Minister's Office. He said that the profiteers were the culprits of the society as well as of the law. Government will take all possible steps for providing relief to the people. "I will not allow anyone to exploit the people and government will fully protect the interests of the common man" Usman Buzdar asserted.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Man Same Price Sunday 2020 All Government Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

1 hour ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

2 hours ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.