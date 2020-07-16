UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Directs To Early Complete Public Welfare Projects

Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:08 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at Buzdar House in Taunsa Sharif in which a briefing was given to him about ongoing development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at Buzdar House in Taunsa Sharif in which a briefing was given to him about ongoing development schemes.

He directed to early complete the public welfare projects.

The CM was told that a cricket stadium was being built in Taunsa Sharif with the amount of Rs. 100 million to promote sports activities. Similarly, Tehsil Sports Complex Shah Suleman Stadium would be completed this year with an amount of Rs 35 million while a technical training institute would promote skills-based education in the youth.

The Chief Minister directed that the institute must be completed in next year and announced that girls high school of Sokar town would be given the status of a higher secondary school.

He also announced to upgrade the girls' middle school of Baelani to high school.

He said development works in backward areas was a priority of the incumbent government as special attention was being paid on it. These areas were ignored in the past but the present government was giving equal share in the journey of development, the CM added.

Later, Usman Buzdar also went to the residence of late Sardar Ather Khan Mulghani, President Taunsa Sharif Bar Association in Sokar, offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

