LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the whole nation salutes the brave sons of soil, who sacrificed their lives for making the defence of the country impregnable.

The memories of martyrs of 1965 war were still alive in the hearts of people, as the nation was paying tribute to all those martyrs on Defence Day who rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

In his message on the Defence Day, the CM said that martyrs were the pride of the nation, adding that the war of 1965 was a bright chapter of the defence history of the country as Pakistan defeated its enemy. The armed forces of Pakistan gave a befitting reply to the enemy's aggression and wrote immortal stories of bravery, courage and valour while defending the motherland, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the armed forces, as well as the whole nation, stood like a solid rock and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in 1965 war. In fact, he said, the world history was unable to present any other example of bravery that the armed forces of Pakistan exhibited in the war against India.

The passion exhibited by the nation was still needed to further strengthen the national unity and Pakistani nation, and the brave armed forces of Pakistan, were united to counter any threat to the security of Pakistan.

"Today, we should make a commitment that every sacrifice will be given for the defence of the motherland, and the nation should also express complete solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," the CM concluded.