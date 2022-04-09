UrduPoint.com

Buzdar Felicitates Nation Over Successful Missile Test

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation over the successful test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation over the successful test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

He paid tribute to the Pakistanis scientist and engineers for conducting a successful flight test and termed it the open proof of their professional expertise.

Buzdar said that with the successful Shaheen-III ballistic missile test, Pakistan has achieved another milestone in defence capabilities. The new ballistic missile would further strengthen the defence of Pakistan, he added.

