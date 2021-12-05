UrduPoint.com

Buzdar Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of EMRA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Buzdar felicitates newly elected body of EMRA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated President Muhammad Asif Butt, Secretary Saleem Sheikh and other office-bearers on their victory in Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) elections.

In the felicitation message issued here, the CM expressed hope that the newly elected body of EMRA would come up to the expectation of the electronic journalist fraternity and turn EMRA into an effective platform.

