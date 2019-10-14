Buzdar for Advisory Committee to resolve farmers problems

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to constitute an Advisory Committee to resolve the problems being faced by farmers

Chairing a meeting here, he added that committee should submit its report and recommendations after consultation with farmers so that their issues could be resolved at the earliest. Kisaan Ittehad Central Chairman Muhammad Anwar and other office-bearers also attened the meeting and gave their proposals in this regard.

Chief Minister said that Agriculture and food Department should formulate their policies in the light of recommendations forwarded by the farmers, asserting that Agriculture Department and Agriculture Marketing should extend their interactions with farmers.

He viewed that with the participation of farmers in the consultation process at every district and divisional level would produce fruitful results.

"The attitude of all is well will have to be changed and consultations with stakeholders are inevitable," he stressed.

Assuring Kisan Ittehad of resolving their problems, Usman Buzdar said that Federal government would be conveyed the farmers' viewpoint on fixation of commotity prices, and also apprised about electricity tariff for agri tube-wells and matters of arrears. The meeting also reviewed the proposal of Kisan Market.

Chief Minister also sought a report from police high-ups regarding registration of cases against farmers and directed that all hurdles in payment of arrears to sugarcane farmers in Kasur should be removed.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Nouman Langriyal said that 20 new seeds were being introduced in Punjab to protect the crops from white bee and other damages.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Sardar Asif Nakai and Samiullah Chaudhary and officers of various departments were also present.s