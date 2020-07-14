Buzdar for Nishtar-II project completion on fact-track basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday inspected the Nishtar-II project and directed to expedite the construction work in a bid to provide better health facilities to the people of South Punjab.

He said the project's estimated cost was Rs9 billion and initially 500 beds were being installed in the hospital while another 500 would be added in the next phase.

Almost 91 percent initially work including the boundary walls and foundation had been completed so far, he said adding residential colony for doctors and other staffers would also be part of the project.

The chief minister said Medical College and Nursing school would be built in the third phase.

Later, Buzdar paid a visit to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) and toured its different sections.

He reviewed the facilities being extended to the patients at the Kidney Centre and inquired after well-being of the patients.

He announced to add 110 dialysis machines at the MIKD adding kidney transplant project would be completed in collaboration with the British hospital.

He said kids suffering from renal diseases would be extended best health facilities at the centre adding he would personally supervise the project. No laxity would be tolerated in that connection, he said.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Sabeen Gull, Wasif Raan, Advisor Javid Ansari, Additional Chief Sectary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Inspector General Inam Ghani and other officials were accompanying the chief minister on the occasion.

Infrastructural Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Mujhaid Sher Dil briefed him on the project.