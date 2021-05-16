UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Grieved At Begum Nasim Wali's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Buzdar grieved at Begum Nasim Wali's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan, wife of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Wali Khan.

In his condolence message on Sunday, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to her family members.

