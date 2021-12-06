Buzdar grieved over crashing of Pak Army helicopter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter in Siachen and paid tributes to martyred Maj. Irfan Bercha and Maj. Raja Zeshan Jahanzeb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter in Siachen and paid tributes to martyred Maj. Irfan Bercha and Maj. Raja Zeshan Jahanzeb.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and said that both the martyrs had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.