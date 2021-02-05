Buzdar grieves over deaths in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Mian Channu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Mian Channu.

In a condolence message here, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has also sought a report from administration about this incident.