Buzdar Grieves Over Deaths In Road Accident

Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Mian Channu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Mian Channu.

In a condolence message here, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has also sought a report from administration about this incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

