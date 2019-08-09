Buzdar, Haji Muhammad condemn Indian move to change status of Occupied Kashmir

Punjab government gives a special importance to construction and development of Balochistan.This has stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan in Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Punjab government gives a special importance to construction and development of Balochistan.This has stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan in Lahore on Friday.

Chief Minister said that Dera Ghazi Khan Airport will be expanded to start foreign flights and facilities will be provided to aircrafts for landing at night.He said that Punjab government will set up a cardiac hospital in Balochistan and District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan and other medical centers will be upgraded to facilitate people.Both the leaders also strongly condemned Indian move to change status of Occupied Kashmir.