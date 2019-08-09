UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar, Haji Muhammad Condemn Indian Move To Change Status Of Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:14 PM

Buzdar, Haji Muhammad condemn Indian move to change status of Occupied Kashmir

Punjab government gives a special importance to construction and development of Balochistan.This has stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan in Lahore on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Punjab government gives a special importance to construction and development of Balochistan.This has stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan in Lahore on Friday.

Chief Minister said that Dera Ghazi Khan Airport will be expanded to start foreign flights and facilities will be provided to aircrafts for landing at night.He said that Punjab government will set up a cardiac hospital in Balochistan and District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan and other medical centers will be upgraded to facilitate people.Both the leaders also strongly condemned Indian move to change status of Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Lahore Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Airport Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

23 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

23 minutes ago

Firdous recounts multiple faults of Maryam Safdar ..

1 second ago

Irish Party Says Bilateral Talks With UK Could Hav ..

6 seconds ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.