Buzdar inaugurates five-day anti-polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administrating vaccine to children here at his office.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab chief secretary and Primary and secondary health department secretary also administered the vaccine to the children. Special Assistant to CM Hasaan Khawar and others were also present.

During the campaign which would end on Dec 17, 156,000 polio workers would administer anti-polio drops to 17 million children up to five years in the province.

Two days were reserved for children who could not be given the vaccine for some reason.

The CM termed the anti-polio workers national heroes because no polio case had been reported this year due to their hard work and commitment to the cause of eradicating polio from the country.

It was satisfying that all samples collected during the last six months have been found free from poliovirus, he said and added that saving the children from polio disease was a collective responsibility. The anti-polio teams were also trained about observing anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.