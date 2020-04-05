UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buzdar Lauds PM Initiative Of Supporting Needy Families

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Buzdar lauds PM initiative of supporting needy families

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for enhancing financial assistance for the deserving families on his request and also increased financial aid from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 each for 2.5 million impoverished and deserving families.

He said that the Federal and Punjab governments were extending financial assistance to the needy and deserving families through collaboration in Ehsaas Programme and CM Punjab Isaf Imdad Package, according to a handout issued here.

Under both these programmes, joint financial assistance payment would be made to the poor families after verification of their whereabouts, and they would be paid a lump sum amount of Rs 12,000, and in this connection, such families could submit their applications by April 7, while those already submitted applications did not need to resubmit.

Usman Buzdar maintained that federal government and Punjab government were on the same page to extend all-out help to the masses facing difficulties due to coronavirus pandemic. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to providing all possible support to those whose jobs and businesses have been affected owing to lockdown," he added.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking timely measures to effectively cope with the coronavirus. He said that financial assistance was the right of deserving families in this hour of need.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Same April Sunday All From Government Million Jobs Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

17 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

17 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

1 hour ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zooâ€™s efforts in wildlife ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Link dedicates fueling vehicles to support na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.