Buzdar launches Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen scholarship programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that launching of Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarships programme for bright and deserving students of province is a matter of great honour and pride for him.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of the programme at Chief Minister's Office on Monday. He inaugurated website of Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarships. He said that Darood Sharif is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, adding that no one is able to elaborate the greatness of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The CM said it was regrettable that in some foreign countries sentiments of Muslims had been badly hurt in the name of freedom of expression.

Usman Buzdar said, "It has been decided that the Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week will be celebrated at official level every year in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal." The CM said, "Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him always stressed seeking knowledge." He said that keeping in view the emphasis of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for seeking knowledge, the government has made promotion of education its top priorities. He said students were being given scholarships across the province while nine new universities, colleges and schools were also being established.

He said the initiative of shelter homes (Panagahs) was started keeping in mind the concept of Riasat-e-Madina.

Usman Buzdar said that horizon of Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarships would be expanded up to professional degree holders.

He said that 50 per cent of the scholarships would be given to brilliant students on merit while remaining 50 per cent to the deserving students. He said that steps had been taken to ensure transparency in the programme, adding that scholarship funds would be increased gradually for brilliant and deserving students.

The government colleges and 30 public universities would benefit from Rahmatul-Lil -Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarships.

In Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarship programme quota for the children of Punjab government employees of cadre 1 to 4 had been allocated, he maintained.

He said that Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) chair would also be set up in each university of every district to highlight the glorious aspects of the sacred life of the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).