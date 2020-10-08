Buzdar, Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at CPEC Authority office in Islamabad on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at CPEC Authority office in Islamabad on Thursday.

Advisor to CM Salman Shah and others also attended the meeting.

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa gave a detailed briefing to the participants and said the speed of work on CPEC projects had been further accelerated while this expansive initiative had given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said China was a trustworthy friend of Pakistan while CPEC was a momentous multi-billion Dollars initiative of development and prosperity.

This trailblazing project would strengthen the national economy, he added.

The Chief Minister said the CPEC would bring remarkable improvements in the industrial and agriculture sectors of the province. China's marvelous development was a role model and the Pakistani economy would also be developed by benefiting from Chinese technology, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that model dairy farms would be established in Mianwali, Sahiwal and DG Khan besides setting up technology parks in different economic zones in Punjab.

He also appreciated the efforts put forth by Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and his team for speedy completion of different projects.