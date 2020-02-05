UrduPoint.com
Buzdar, Ministers, MPAs, PTI Leaders Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

Buzdar, ministers, MPAs, PTI leaders show solidarity with Kashmiris

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly, PTI leaders, workers and a large number of citizens expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris at a public gathering here at Faisal chowk on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly, PTI leaders, workers and a large number of citizens expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris at a public gathering here at Faisal chowk on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday.

Carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and chanting slogans of 'long live Pakistan' and 'Kashmir will become Pakistan,' thousands of participants lodged a strong protest against Indian brutalities.

On this occasion, anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also aired.

Later, the siren was blared and one minute silence was observed. Khateeb Bashahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led a special prayer for the success of freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and end to Indian occupation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that entire Pakistani nation was observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to expose wicked face of India to the world and to protest against its brutalities and 185 days of continuous lockdown by Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. He regretted that India, which claimed to be the biggest democracy in the world, blatantly violated all democratic norms and human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

He said, "India badly demeaned its democratic and secular identity by abrogating articles 35A and 370 of the Indian Constitution.

However, Pakistanis gave a strong message to the world that they stand firmly with people of occupied Kashmiris, who will soon achieve liberation." Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmir with absolute courage and raised a strong voice for Kashmiris struggling for freedom from Indian yoke.

He mentioned that Quaid-i-Azam had termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and 'we cannot deviate from the Kashmir cause and Pakistan will always be standing with Kashmiris.' Chief Minister emphasized that Kashmiris would succeed in their just struggle very soon, adding that Pakistanis' hearts beat in unison with their Kashmiri brethren.

PTI President (Central Punjab) Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and member legislative assembly of Azad Kashmir Ghulam Mohyuddin Dewan also spoke on this occasion.

Provincial ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat and Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Chohan, and MPAs including Uzma Kardaar, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Sadia Sohail Rana, Nadeem Bara and Mahinder Paal Singh, Chief Secretary, additional chief secretaries, administrative secretaries, PTI leaders including Imtiaz Warraich, Amir Gujjar, Mian Akram Usman, Mehar Wajid, Ejaz Diyal, Shoaib Siddiqui and others were present.

