Buzdar Offers Eid Prayer In CM Office Mosque

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in the mosque of the CM's Office due to rain.

The Chief Minister, while maintaining social distance, extended Eid greetings to people.

Usman Buzdar prayed for the development, prosperity, stability and peace for the country.

He also prayed for those who embraced martyrdom in Israeli bombardment and missile attacks in Gaza Palestine.

The CM prayed for those who lost their lives due to corona pandemic including martyrs of the nation who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the motherland and expressed solidarity with their families.

Usman Buzdar paid tributes to the struggle of the Kashmiri people who are fighting against the Indian atrocities.

