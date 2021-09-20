Buzdar opens 5-day polio campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the 5-day anti-polio campaign here on Monday by administering vaccine to children at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the 5-day anti-polio campaign here on Monday by administering vaccine to children at his office.

The CM said that 156,000 workers would administer anti-polio drops to 16.88 million children of up to 5 years of age across the province.

Hundred per cent target would be achieved during the campaign, ending on Sept 24, he said.

The CM asked parliamentarians to play their role in achieving the goal of a polio-free Punjab. He said that field administration should strive to make the campaign a success.

Corona SOPs should also be observed and no child should remain unattended, he added.