UrduPoint.com

Buzdar Opens 5-day Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:49 PM

Buzdar opens 5-day polio campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the 5-day anti-polio campaign here on Monday by administering vaccine to children at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the 5-day anti-polio campaign here on Monday by administering vaccine to children at his office.

The CM said that 156,000 workers would administer anti-polio drops to 16.88 million children of up to 5 years of age across the province.

Hundred per cent target would be achieved during the campaign, ending on Sept 24, he said.

The CM asked parliamentarians to play their role in achieving the goal of a polio-free Punjab. He said that field administration should strive to make the campaign a success.

Corona SOPs should also be observed and no child should remain unattended, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

20 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

20 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

20 minutes ago
 SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

35 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharj ..

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharjah’s Energy needs

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.