Buzdar pays homage to Munir Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid homage and acknowledged the literary services of renowned poet the late Munir Niazi.

According to official sources here, on the 15th death anniversary of the late Munir Niazi, Gulberg Jail Road Flyover had been attributed to the late poet and now it would be called Munir Niazi Flyover.

CM directed LDA DG to display the new name of flyover ans said that the late Munir Niazi had a prominent place among his contemporaries.