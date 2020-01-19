UrduPoint.com
Buzdar Pays Surprise Visit At Flour Sales Points, Tehsil Hospital In Sumundri

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

Buzdar pays surprise visit at flour sales points, tehsil hospital in Sumundri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday paid a surprise visit to Sumandri and visited flour sales' points and tehsil headquarter hospital.

He also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the city and himself distributed flour bags among the citizens at the sales' points.

The chief minister said surplus flour is available across the province and directed the administration to further improve the provision of flour availability.

During visit to tehsil headquarter hospital, he inquired after under treatment patients and directed the hospital administration to provide all available facilities to the patients.

He also directed that the emergency should be functional 24 hours.

He said the emergency block is being upgraded and Paediatricians will be available soon in the tehsil hospitals.

Buzdar while talking to media said the situation of wheat and flour in Punjab was much better, adding the supply of wheat to the flour mills has been increased.

