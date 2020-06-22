UrduPoint.com
Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi Pledge Fortifying Political Alliance Further

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi pledge fortifying political alliance further

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) are on the same page and their political alliance will be strengthened further.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on the chief minister at his office here on Monday and promised that the political allies would continue supporting the PTI-led government in the province and the alliance would be strengthened with each passing day.

Both the leaders discussed budget session, public welfare projects and political situation besides measures to contain coronavirus pandemic in the province. They expressed their satisfaction over the working relationship between the the allies.

Buzdar and Pervaiz Elahi reiterated their resolve to work in unison for welfare of people of Punjab, adding that their detractors would fail in creating any misunderstanding among the allies.

The Punjab chief minister said the opposition, hoping to derail the government, would be disappointed, adding that the opposition was playing politics on non-issues as it did not have any agenda for welfare of masses.

Usman Buzdar said the government would enhance its efforts on ensuring speedy completion of public welfare projects in the province irrespective of the criticism by the opposition.

Buzdar hailed Speaker Pervaiz Elahi's efforts in running the house smoothly during the budget session.

The speaker felicitated Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting a public welfare budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. He said the PML-Q would stand by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar through thick and thin, adding that his party stands shoulder to shoulder with the PTI-led government in Centre and Punjab in the journey to serve the poor.

He said the opposition parties are a rudderless ship with no agenda for benefit of masses and a policy to control coronavirus.

Pervaiz Elahi said the former PML-N rulers had done injustice to the people of Punjab by abandoning the projects started by Pervaiz Elahi's during his stint as Chief Minister Punjab, adding that PML-Q believed in selfless service to masses.

"Those, who dreamed of creating differences in the alliance will remain unsuccessful in destabilising the government," Pervaiz Elahi said, adding Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was serving masses sincerely.

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi were present during the meeting.

