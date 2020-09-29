UrduPoint.com
Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi Vow To Foil Every Conspiracy Against State Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:49 PM

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed different matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

They condemned attempts to make the national institutions controversial and expressed their commitment that every conspiracy against the state institutions would be countered fully. No compromise would be made on the respect of the state institutions, they added.

The CM stated that respect of state institutions was a binding on all of us and targeting the state institutions under an agenda was deplorable. Pakistan was going through a sensitive phase of its history and the elements trying to spread unrest were pursuing enemy's agenda, he said. The relations with the allied party are stronger than before and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was included in decision making.

The disappointed opposition could not hoodwink people now, he added.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi reiterated to stand with state institutions adding that those issuing statements against the institutions were not loyal to the nation. The opposition wanted to achieve its nefarious designs by making the institutions controversial, he added. He said that it was time to maintain unity instead of engaging in negative politics and opposition should reconsider its conduct. He said that opposition's all parties conmference (APC) drama remained unsuccessful, adding that joint work would be continued to provide more facilities to people.

Member National Assembly Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Chairman P&D and Secretary Punjab Assembly were also present.

