Buzdar phones KPK CM for condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday telephoned Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and strongly condemned the blast in a mosque in Peshawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday telephoned Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and strongly condemned the blast in a mosque in Peshawar.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of worshipers.

He said, "Punjab government expresses its full solidarity with the bereaved families." He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that the country would foil the enemy's every conspiracy which was bent upon destabilizing the peace.